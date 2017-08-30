Browns DB Ed Reynolds Reverts To I.R. After Clearing Waivers

The Cleveland Browns officially placed DB Ed Reynolds on the injured reserve list after passing through waivers unclaimed on Wednesday.

Reynolds, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2014 NFL Draft. He bounced on and off Philadelphia’s practice squad before being signed by the Browns to their practice squad in September of 2016.

Cleveland eventually promoted him to their active roster, but they decided to waive him with an injury designation on Tuesday.

In 2016, Reynolds appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded 43 total tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.