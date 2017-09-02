Cardinals Release Veteran OLB Jarvis Jones With Injury Settlement

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve released veteran OLB Jarvis Jones with an injury settlement.

Arizona placed Jones on the active/non-football-injury list back in July.

Jones, 27, was taken with the No. 17 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,705,502 rookie contract that included a base salary of $1,592,115 for the 2016 season and is now testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Last year, Pittsburgh declined to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option that would have run them $8.3 million for the 2017 season and he eventually signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Cardinals this past March.

In 2016, Jones appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 42 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 49 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.