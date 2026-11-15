According to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, several teams inquired with the Eagles about trading for veteran TE Dallas Goedert, including the 49ers.

However, the two note the Eagles were never close to trading Goedert and that there’s a decent chance he’s back with the team in 2027.

Philadelphia brought the veteran back on a one-year deal this offseason, and he’s been in a year-to-year situation with the franchise for multiple seasons.

As for the 49ers, they were poking around on some other pass-catching tight ends before the trade deadline too.

Goedert, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make $14.25 million in 2025 when he re-negotiated for the season. Goedert then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Goedert appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 60 passes for 591 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Goedert as the news is available.