49ers Have Discussed Re-Signing CB Richard Sherman

The 49ers believe CB Jason Verrett is likely out for the season with a torn ACL during Sunday’s game, which would leave them limited at cornerback.

After Sunday’s game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that they’ve discussed the possibility of re-signing veteran CB Richard Sherman.

“We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Sherm’s always a possibility.”

The 49ers currently have Josh Norman, Emmanuel Moseley, Deommodore Lenoir and Dontae Johnson on their roster at cornerback.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.