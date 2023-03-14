49ers Re-Signing C Jake Brendel To Four-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are re-signing C Jake Brendel to a four-year contract.

Brendel reportedly drew interest from multiple teams including the Texans this offseason.

Brendel, 30, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to Dallas’ practice squad.

Brendel caught on with the Dolphins and spent a few years in Miami before the Broncos signed him to a one-year deal. After being waived by Denver, Brendel later joined the Ravens midseason.

The 49ers signed Brendel to a contract back in February 2020 and he opted out of the following season. He returned to San Francisco for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and is now set to become a free agent.

In 2022, Brendel appeared in 17 games for the 49ers.