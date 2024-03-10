49ers Re-Signing OL Ben Bartch

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports that the 49ers are re-signing OL Ben Bartch to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Bartch was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this week.

Bartch, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of St John’s back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $4,058,615 rookie contract that included a $763,615 signing bonus when he was cut by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville brought him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, Bartch was signed to the 49ers’ active roster last November.

In 2023, Bartch appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and 49ers, making three starts for Jacksonville.