49ers Re-Signing RB Jeff Wilson

49ers RB Jeff Wilson announced that he is re-signing with San Francisco, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News.

Wilson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson has been on and off the 49ers practice squad and active roster the past few seasons, seeing spot duty as a reserve and special teamer due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in nine games and recorded 79 rushing attempts for 294 yards (3.7 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with seven receptions for 31 yards (4.4 YPC).