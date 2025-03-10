49ers Re-Signing RB Patrick Taylor

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are re-signing RB Patrick Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor bounced on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a few years. The team moved on eventually and Taylor caught on with the Patriots practice squad only to later re-join Green Bay’s active roster.

The 49ers signed Taylor to a contract in April. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, bouncing back and forth between the unit and the active roster.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in 13 games for the 49ers making one start and rushinjg for 183 yards on 39 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with three receptiosn for 25 yards and one touchdown.