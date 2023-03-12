49ers Re-Signing S Tashaun Gipson

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract, according to Ari Meirov.

Aaron Wilson reports that Gipson is signing a one-year, $2.9 million contract with $2.17 million guaranteed and includes a $1 million signing bonus.

Gipson, 32, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2012. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year restricted tender with the Browns worth $2.356 million for the 2015 season before signing a five-year deal worth $35.5 million with the Jaguars in 2016.

However, the Jaguars released Gipson in 2018 and he later signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Texans in 2019. Houston cut Gipson loose and he landed with the Bears on a one-year deal and re-signed to a one-year extension in 2021.

Gibson joined the 49ers last summer and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

In 2022, Gipson appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 61 tackles, a half sack, five interceptions and eight pass defenses.