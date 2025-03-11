49ers Signing DB Jason Pinnock To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers are finalizing a one-year deal with DB Jason Pinnock on Tuesday.

Aaron Wilson reports Pinnock is receiving a fully guaranteed contract with San Francisco.

Pinnock, 25, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He was in the second year of his four-year $3.75 million rookie deal when New York cut him loose.

The Giants quickly claimed him off of waivers in August 2022.

In 2024, Pinnock appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 85 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense.