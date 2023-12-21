49ers Signing DL Taylor Stallworth To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran DL Taylor Stallworth to their practice squad on Thursday, according to his agent.

Stallworth, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

From there, Stallworth had stints with the Colts, Chiefs and Texans before the Titans signed him to a contract. Tennessee released him from injured reserve with a settlement a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Stallworth appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded four tackles. He also appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded four tackles.