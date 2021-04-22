49ers Signing DT Maurice Hurst

The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Raiders’ DT Maurice Hurst to a contract on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Hurst to a contract won’t impact the 49ers’ 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hurst, 25, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was also entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers also signed DE Arden Key who was let go by Las Vegas as well.

In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, and one pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.