49ers Signing LB Eric Kendricks

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing LB Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal.

He’ll provide a veteran presence at linebacker for San Francisco, which needs at after losing starting LB Dre Greenlaw to a torn Achilles during the Super Bowl.

The Chargers cut Kendricks earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move.

Kendricks, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.

The Vikings opted to cut Kendricks loose last year and he eventually signed a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Chargers.

In 2023, Kendricks appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and six pass defenses.