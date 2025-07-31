49ers Signing RB Ameer Abdullah & WR Andy Isabella

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports the 49ers are signing RB Ameer Abdullah to a contract.

Jordan Schultz adds San Francisco is also signing WR Andy Isabella to a contract.

Abdullah, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He was on and off of their roster in 2021 before signing with the Panthers.

The Raiders signed Abdullah on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2024, Abdullah appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 66 rushing attempts for 311 yards (4.7 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 40 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns.