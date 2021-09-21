49ers Signing RB Jacques Patrick From Bengals Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are signing RB Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals practice squad.

San Francisco had three backs exit Sunday’s game with injuries to varying degrees, so Patrick could have a role right away.

Patrick, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in April of 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

In April, Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season.

He returned to Cincinnati on a futures deal for 2021 and was once again waived and brought back to the practice squad.

In 2020, Patrick rushed for 254 yards on 60 carries (4.23 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with five receptions for 49 yards receiving over the course of five games in the XFL.