49ers Signing S Richie Grant

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the 49ers are signing former Falcons S Richie Grant to a one-year deal.

Grant, 27, was a second-round pick to the Falcons out of Central Florida in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $8.27 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $3.116 million last year.

In 2024, Grant appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made one start, recording 14 total tackles and two passes defended.