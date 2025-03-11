49ers Signing S Richie Grant

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the 49ers are signing former Falcons S Richie Grant to a one-year deal.
Grant, 27, was a second-round pick to the Falcons out of Central Florida in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $8.27 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $3.116 million last year.
In 2024, Grant appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and made one start, recording 14 total tackles and two passes defended.
