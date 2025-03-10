49ers Signing TE Luke Farrell

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing TE Luke Farrell to a three-year contract worth up to $20.25 million.

The deal reportedly includes $11 million guaranteed.

Farrell, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,838,019 that also included a $358,019 signing bonus.

Farrell played out his rookie deal with Jacksonville and is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2024, Luke Farrell appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and made eight starts while catching 12 passes for 67 yards receiving and no touchdowns.