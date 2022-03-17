49ers Signing WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud To Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers are signing WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler.

McCloud will not only provide depth in the team’s wide receiver room, he’ll also provide a huge boost on special teams.

McCloud, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off of waivers soon after before waiving him in October. McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, McCloud appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and caught 39 of 66 targets for 277 yards and no touchdowns. He’s also added two carries for 15 yards, 776 kickoff return yards and 367 punt return yards.