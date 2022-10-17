Panthers Signing LB Chandler Wooten Off Cardinals’ PS

The Carolina Panthers are signing LB Chandler Wooten off of Arizona’s practice squad to their active roster, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wooten, 23, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

Wooten appeared in 32 games over his five-year career at Auburn. He tallied 137 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss. He also added two interceptions, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.