Per Zack Rosenblatt, Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he gave DC Brian Duker defensive play-calling duties in their Week 10 loss to the Bills.

Duker, 37, started his coaching career with the Browns in 2015 as a defensive intern before joining the 49ers as a defensive analyst for the 2016 season. He was hired by the Ravens in 2018 as a defensive assistant and moved into a defensive analyst role for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

From there, Duker joined the Lions in 2021 as a defensive assistant before being promoted to safeties coach in 2022 and later DBs coach in 2023. He was hired as the Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach in 2024.

The Jets then hired Duker as the defensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2026, the Jets’ defense ranks 16th in total yards allowed, 22nd in points allowed, 30th in rushing yards allowed and fifth in passing yards allowed.