Bills

Bills DC Jim Leonhard talked about S Amani Hooker playing in 100 percent of defensive snaps in his debut in Week 10: “It’s really impressive for him to go out there and freelance at times but end up exactly where you want him to be. It’s going to be fun. He’s going to help this defense out a lot.” (Lance Lysowski)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Kyle McCord made his NFL debut in Week 10, completing 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards. Miami HC Jeff Hafley was impressed by McCord’s composure in their loss to the Colts.

“Love his composure. I like our team’s composure and resiliency, and I thought Kyle was a great example of that today,” Hafley said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Things didn’t always go right. We came out in the half, and they had a defensive score, and that could have been ugly with the score. And we fought all the way back, and Kyle did a great job, I thought there, so there’s going to be some positives, and there’s going to be some things that we need to correct. But for his first outing, I thought he kept his composure, which was really, really important to me.”

Dolphins WR Caleb Douglas has three receptions for 71 yards. Hafley thinks the third-round rookie has established good chemistry with their quarterbacks.

“I think he’s a guy that our quarterbacks have been comfortable throwing the ball to,” Hafley said. “He’s shown that he can go up and catch it in traffic. He’s got the ability to catch and run and break tackles. And he’s a guy they trust because he’s where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there, and that’s really important in the pass game. There were a couple times yesterday where Kyle was getting the ball out on time, it was bang bang and (the ball) was right there. So he trusts him, and I thought the connection was really good yesterday.”

McCord feels some peace of mind knowing he’s set to start and can prepare for games.

“I would definitely say there’s benefit to knowing you’re playing beforehand and being able to get those live reps of the guys rather than kind of just being thrown into the fire without any reps of the ones,” McCord said. “But I think regardless if it’s a four-game stretch, a five-game stretch, a one-game stretch, whatever it is, I feel like you still approach it the same way. And you’re not looking at who we got next week and the week after that. I’m just focused on this Sunday and taking it day by day.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson and HC Aaron Glenn praised QB Cade Klubnik, who will step in as veteran Geno Smith is dealing with an ankle issue.

“He’s a guy that from day one, none of us had any doubt in him being ready for a moment like this,” Wilson said, via The Athletic.

“There’s just a confidence in how he operates and what he’s done in practice, what he’s done in the games. I don’t think anybody ever said there weren’t going to be hiccups. I mean, he’s a rookie, but he’s always learning,” Glenn said. “Anytime he gets an opportunity to go out there and perform, he’s ready for the task. I think the one thing that shows up consistently is when we have these competition periods when he’s out there with his group, he has this moxie about him to go out there and win the rep and usually those are one-play reps; third-and-7, third-and-5, or it’s in the red zone. He does everything he can to win the rep and I think you see the players behind him, and I thought you saw that as he got in the game.”

Glenn assured fans that Smith will still be the starter upon his return.

“Well, I think Geno had a really good year, and I wouldn’t be disrespectful to him to just do that (bench him), and I think we all understand that, I think we all know that, he’s our starter,” Glenn added.

“Every day I am just trying to learn as much as I can. I think it’s been great. When you first get here you’re just drinking out of a firehose and taking in so much information. Now I can be a little bit more decisive on: What do I want to learn today? What do I want to be more intentional about today? I try to help Geno in any way that I can, help the offensive line, help the guys around me. Just get everybody to be in the best situation we can be in and just always be ready,” Klubnik said. “I don’t try to be like them, but I love things that they do, and I love their footwork, I love their decision-making, love their eyes and their ability to make people miss in the pocket. It’s really fun to watch.”