Texans

Texans G Ed Ingram talked about the Browns’ defense adjusting as the game went on in the Week 10 loss: “I felt like we expected them to bring pressure, but I just felt like the stuff they brought, we just didn’t have an answer for it.” (Aaron Wilson)

talked about the Browns’ defense adjusting as the game went on in the Week 10 loss: “I felt like we expected them to bring pressure, but I just felt like the stuff they brought, we just didn’t have an answer for it.” (Aaron Wilson) Ingram was asked whose responsibility it is to counter those adjustments: “It’s not my job, it’s the coaches.” (Wilson)

He agreed with QB C.J. Stroud‘s comments about expanding the route tree and adjusting in general: “I just go out there and do my job, but yeah, they definitely started heating us up a lot more during the second half.” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans LB Cedric Gray has had a long journey to the NFL and said his previous game reminded him he can still be an impact player in the league.

“I was glad to show what I could do, and that is what I am going to do moving forward,” Gray said, via Titans. “My faith has carried me a lot through this journey I have been going through this year as well. That’s just the personality and the play I like to play with. It’s something I take pride in, being a fast and physical guy, and being around the ball. That’s something I like to call my superpower, and I am always going to hone in on that.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said giving QB Cam Ward more authority at the line of scrimmage was a test to see if he could really be their franchise quarterback.

“We’ve said from the beginning that we’re going to give him every opportunity to prove that he’s the franchise quarterback of the Tennessee Titans,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “So philosophically the change was how are we going to evaluate whether or not he’s capable of being our franchise quarterback if we don’t give him the opportunity to prove it? I think over the last three weeks he’s done that or at least doing it.“