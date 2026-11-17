Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton commented on the supposed loophole that caused the trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley to fall through at the deadline.

“I saw it all. There’s no loophole. It just is part of the trade process, every step of the way,” Payton said, via The Athletic. “Nothing changed. It was already stated. Everything was pretty clearly spelled out. I’m not going to get into the specifics. He’s a prospect we thought — and still do [think] — very highly of. It just didn’t work out and it’s not uncommon with trades. That’s kind of where it went, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley spoke to reporters for the first time since a canceled trade stopped him from finishing his season in Denver. Henley is still set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could draw attention from the Broncos then.

“I think I made it really clear when I got back in the building that I’m going to do it for my teammates. I love them, they love me, and that’s what tonight was for, man. I put my body on the line as I’ve been doing so long. I just want them to know that I love them. So just to get this win, it was pretty emotional for me, I’m not going to lie,” Henley said, via Broncos Wire.

“If (there’s) anything that I learned from the situation, there are places that want me. But my focus is here because, obviously, the Chargers still found a way to want me. I say it like that because I talked to them personally, and they made it clear: Whether it was going to be after the season or during the season, they still wanted a shot at me. And so, I take that with a grain of salt because it’s still a business. But I also take that with the respect that I have for this team, that they speak to me truthfully and honestly. That’s just how I (have) to go about my business.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Chargers FB Scott Matlock had a trade market heading into last week’s deadline.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said RB Emmett Johnson stepped up big time when leading rusher RB Kenneth Walker couldn’t play this week.

“My hat goes off to him — I mean, he had, what, 171 yards or whatever it was of total offense,” Reid said, via NBC Sports. “That’s a lot of contribution to the group there. So, we felt comfortable with that, that he could do that. It’s another thing of actually putting the product out there and doing it, but he’s very capable. He’s got the right attitude. He’s picked things up well. He’s a smart kid.

“So, we tried to give him that 100 [rushing] yards at the end, which we normally wouldn’t do, but he was so close that I thought it was kind of a neat deal for him.”