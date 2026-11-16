Colts
- Colts HC Shane Steichen committed to QB Daniel Jones and feels everyone involved in the offense needs to improve, including himself, when calling plays. (Mike Chappell)
- Indianapolis CB Sauce Gardner‘s calf injury is the same one he’s dealt with before, per Joel A. Erickson.
- Colts LT Bernhard Raimann is in concussion protocol, according to Chappell.
Jaguars
- Jaguars DT Arik Armstead was fined $17,911 for unnecessary roughness.
Texans
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said RB Woody Marks is in concussion protocol and admitted he’s unlikely to play in Week 11 on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ryans was noncommittal on RB David Montgomery‘s status and didn’t have a specific timeline regarding DE Danielle Hunter‘s hamstring injury. (Wilson)
- Texans S Jalen Pitre was fined $15,400 for unnecessary roughness.
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