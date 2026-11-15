Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley was asked after the game about K Zane Gonzalez missing two field-goal attempts and an extra point: “Yeah, we got to make the extra point. We have to make the field goal. I mean, I’m not going to ever BS you. I mean, 24 to 22. We miss an extra point, which forces us to go for a two, and we miss two field goals. That’s seven points.” (Schad)
Jets
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn expressed his displeasure after the loss, fielding questions about losing QB Geno Smith to an ankle injury that will require testing on Monday: “Definitely frustrated. But I preach to the players that when you’re frustrated, where is that frustration channeled? I’m not going to channel my frustration at you guys (the media). It does me no good to scream and yell at the media.” (Hughes)
- Jets OT Armand Membou was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Patriots
- Patriots QB Drake Maye is expected to undergo additional ankle tests when the team returns to New England from Germany, per HC Mike Vrabel. (Schefter)
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