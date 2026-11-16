Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jalen Tolbert was an impact player for the Cowboys in 15 starts but now finds himself on the bench in Miami as younger players get more snaps. Tolbert said he will keep waiting for his opportunity and wouldn’t share what he’s discussed with HC Jeff Hafley about his role.

“It’s definitely tough as a competitor and as a guy in this league who knows what he’s capable of doing,” Tolbert said, via the Miami Herald . “Coming into a situation like this and kind of having to adjust to that role that you weren’t necessarily expecting to be in or wanting to be, definitely can be demoralizing. But you got teammates and brothers and lean on God. I’m here for a reason and that’s to help the guys that are playing. When my number is called to be able to make plays. I’ve shown that time and time again. I know what I’m capable of. I know what I can do in this league. When given the opportunity, I will continue to show that. It’s something I knew I had to adjust to.”

“I would like to keep the conversations I had with coach Haff [Jeff Hafley] and Sully [general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan] between us, but there was definitely a time aways ago I realized that’s the kind of direction they were heading,” Tolbert added. “I had to fit into the role. You can’t complain about the hand you’re dealt. You’ve just got to play your cards. And who says you can’t win? Make opportunities count when your number is called. I’ll be ready.”

Jets Jets HC Aaron Glenn said QB Geno Smith is still the team’s starting quarterback if he’s healthy enough to play in Week 11. (Zack Rosenblatt) Patriots Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said he won’t give any definitive diagnosis on QB Drake Maye until he’s back from Germany, but added, “I won’t imagine he’d be available coming out of the bye.” (Ian Rapoport)

said he won’t give any definitive diagnosis on QB until he’s back from Germany, but added, “I won’t imagine he’d be available coming out of the bye.” (Ian Rapoport) Vrabel said he wouldn’t know what a locker room problem looks like because he’s never had one. (Doug Kyed)

Vrabel was also asked about needing to add externally at quarterback with Maye’s injury: “I don’t see that being the case right now. But we’ll have conversations, and we’ll discuss it, and we’ll look and see. But Tommy and Behren Morton have been in our system, have been working. Behren Morton’s been improving. He’s been working each week, and I know that if he has to play for us, that he’ll be ready to go. And I’m excited for this challenge, and I hope that everybody else is, because that’s really what we’re at. We’re 5-5 in the middle of the season, just past the middle of the season, and we’ve got a bye, and looking forward to the challenge.” (Adam Schefter)