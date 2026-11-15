Chargers
- Chargers CB Donte Jackson was fined $12,537 for unnecessary roughness.
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said TE Jared Wiley fractured his ankle, while G Trey Smith is in the concussion protocol, and TE Travis Kelce is dealing with a calf injury. (Goldman)
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: “I thought guys stepped up… We were able to get a lot of guys involved. There were still some missed opportunities, but it was good to see other guys step up and make plays, especially against man coverage.” (Goldman)
Raiders
- Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on facing his former team when Las Vegas meet Seattle: “It’s easy because the more experience you have in the NFL, the more you treat them all the same. It’s going to be an important game because it’s the next game for us. Obviously, see a lot of people with a lot of extremely strong bonds that I’ll have forever that I’m so grateful to see and say hello to, and then it’s game time.” (Warren)
- Kubiak was asked if QB Fernando Mendoza showed anything different in practice ahead of his first game as a starter: “I think that’s what you want from the coaches you work with and the players you work with, is that there’s no surprises and people are the same all the time. Obviously, intensity gets notched up, but you want to go see what they’ve done in practice. You want to see how it shows up in the game, and usually it’s those emotionally stable individuals that are able to treat practice and the games the same way.” (Warren)
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