Bengals

With the season a little over halfway through, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the MVP frontrunner. He has been playing out of his mind for a month, and in Week 10, he showed it to a national audience on Sunday Night Football. Burrow and the Bengals picked apart the Steelers with 409 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a nearly 80 percent completion rate. Burrow has gone five straight games with at least four touchdowns and has 22 in that stretch, 30 on the season.

“Yeah, I mean, he just went five straight games with four touchdowns, which only Peyton Manning’s ever done in NFL history,” Bengals HC Zac Taylor said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He just tied Peyton Manning for that record tonight. He leads the league in passer rating, leads the league in touchdowns, leads the league in completion percentage. And he’s on a five-game winning streak and No. 1 in a tough division. So it’s pretty hard to beat.”

What’s equally impressive to Taylor, though, is Burrow’s complete command of the offense. He’s not making hero plays the entire time; he’s dissecting the defense, taking completions, and keeping the offense on schedule. Taylor relayed one shot play he called that Burrow actually audibled out of.

“He checked to a run — he checked to a run,” Taylor said. “So of all the things that I call, I called a shot play. He checked to a run, which is just so rare, which just shows just how well he’s seeing it, and his lack of greediness on a play that’s trying to throw the ball down the field. He checked us to a run, and that was a good run. It got us six or seven yards. And so I think that just shows where he’s at. He’s not just taking every pass I give him. He’s just trying to find the best way to attack the defense, run or pass.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was asked what it meant to beat his former team when Cleveland came back to route the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Despite throwing no touchdowns and an interception, Watson led the Browns in rushing yards.

“I think people know the history behind it. Didn’t leave on a good note, but it’s all love for the city of Houston, the fans there, the players there, some of the staff there, most definitely, that I got to see today. And even the older ownership. So, it was good to see a lot of people, familiar faces, but it’s still love. But it’s definitely a good win,” Watson said, via NBC Sports.

Browns DT Maliek Collins was asked about the team’s resilience after another comeback win over the Texans in Week 10: “We’re a reflection of our head man. You know what I’m saying? He’s a gritty, gritty old f—-r, you know what I’m saying? And we do our best to show that.” (Chris Easterling)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy made it clear he was unhappy with his team’s performance on Sunday.

“That’s clearly not to the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s not to any of our expectations. I was very disappointed. We’re all disappointed,” McCarthy said, via NBC Sports. “It’s one loss and it will be dealt with. I’m more focused on the details, the fundamentals, and the things we need to do. We’re not gonna drive down the drama road of those types of things. It’s a waste of time, it’s a waste of energy. We’re going to pour our energy into ourselves, looking in the mirror and focusing on the things we can control.”