Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow called himself a great quarterback after his four-touchdown performance drew MVP chants from the crowd, but noted he wasn’t playing anywhere near this caliber the previous week.

“A great one,” Burrow replied, via The Athletic. “Not in Week 9. Not in Week 9. It’s a long season ahead. We’ve just got to keep going. Nobody’s winning anything in Week 9, so we just have to keep getting better. Nobody is winning the division with seven wins. Nobody is making the playoffs with seven wins. And we’re certainly not satisfied.”

“This is why we do it … for big moments like that — (the) Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, prime time, two 6-2 teams for sole possession of the division (lead). That’s what I love to do. That’s why I work so hard to put myself in a good position to play in games like that,” Burrow added. “Those guys have been so good, and I love playing with them. They take it very seriously and they want to win. They want to be great, and they put so much mental energy into working throughout the week to understand the guys they’re going against.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor revealed that both of G Dalton Risner‘s knees are bothering him, and they’ll see how this week goes, along with G Dylan Fairchild. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken noted that while QB Deshaun Watson threw an interception and his only touchdown came on the ground, Watson’s physical running ability can still bring something special to the offense when they need a spark.

“You’re always looking for what a player’s elite trait is and what they can bring to the table and help you move the football on offense or on defense in stopping or on special teams,” Monken said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “And he’s a physical player that brings that to the table on offense. So, I think you can package some plays around that, running the football, play actions, nakeds, that we’ve done a good job of the last couple of weeks with him in there, and it just worked out this week. As we always say, the ball finds energy, and the ball finds guys that work, and he’s one of those guys, and it’s a credit to him.”

“The more we repeat concepts, I think the better we get in protection, I think the better our young guys get in terms of getting to spots and their details in terms of routes and concepts, I think the more confidence he’ll grow in terms of where to place the ball,” Monken said of Watson. “I think he’s under construction in terms of his drops, his consistency in his drops and his footwork and where his eyes are and exhausting all of his progressions. Again, what will help that? Consistency of concepts, repetition, which we’ll continue to work with him. And he’s worked at it. I mean, he’s trying to do what we ask him to do, and it’s showing up.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Brian Angelichio was happy to see developing chemistry between QB Aaron Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf against the Bengals.

“I think it was really good to see Aaron hitting DK for the touchdown. I thought he did a nice job on DJ Turner selling the thing off of a crossing route and coming back. That was really good to see, and then we hit DK on the seven route. Those were some positives,” Angelichio said, via Steelers Wire. “The penalty on the second drive when we hit the screen, I’ll leave that to the powers that be whether that was or wasn’t offsides. But just those things, we’re just one click away early to get the momentum going.”