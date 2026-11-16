Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton talked about the failed trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley, saying it’s not uncommon: “I’m not going to get into the specifics. … We thought and still do very highly of him. It didn’t work out.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh knows that when his team takes on the Ravens, and HC Jesse Minter, Minter will be prepared, as he was a coordinator under Harbaugh at Michigan.

“I know he’s really motivated to get his team prepared. We’re really motivated to get our team prepared. It’ll be opposing wills meeting Monday night,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.

“I love Jim Harbaugh, and a lot of people in that building. They’re going to work. They’re going to keep their head down. They’re going to search for improvement. They’re going to try to find things each week that they can get better at and try to get better at them. I think he’s a leader through adversity,” Minter commented.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Josh Downs said QB Patrick Mahomes helped him score his first touchdown with his new team in his first game with Kansas City.

“Pat gave me a chance, and I went up and made a play,” Downs said, via NBC Sports. “I’m excited to keep building off of that. First game and first touchdown, you can’t write it better than that. Playing with a guy like him is incredible. Doing anything you can to get open for him and making plays is what I want to do.”