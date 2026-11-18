Broncos

The Broncos are looking for more consistency from QB Bo Nix, and Nix, along with HC Sean Payton and RT Mike McGlinchey, told reporters they know the offense has something that can make a difference in clutch time.

“I don’t have the answer. I look at it internally myself like, ‘Alright, let’s get going.’ [But] we want to start fast,” Payton said, via ESPN. “When we improve the picture around him, it will improve what he can do. … It is truly all of us in there.”

“Look, the guy we see every day is the same, ready, prepared, tough, never down, never looking to blame anybody, he shows up, works his ass off and we win,” McGlinchey said of Nix. “I feel like that’s been the same every week. I think maybe we’ve played a little better overall, all of us, and maybe people think they see a difference in him.”

“I’ve always felt like I’ve wanted to feel like a clutch player. It’s an important quality as a player when everybody’s looking at you and the pressure’s on. I don’t think you do it individually … I just think we have a lot of guys with a clutch gene. We have a lot of guys that when the game’s on the line, will just find ways to go score … I’d much rather be clutch than the other way around,” Nix said.

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert and HC Jim Harbaugh talked with the media after getting their first win of the season on Monday night.

“It’s been a tough year. It hasn’t gone our way this year and for those guys to continue to fight, not point fingers, and stick together — they’ve earned it and I’m really happy for them,” Herbert said, via ESPN.

“Thrilled, let’s do it every week. Good to see the smiles back on the faces,” Harbaugh said.

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said rookie QB Fernando Mendoza will keep growing each week now that he’s made his first NFL start.

“I think that is a big area,” Kubiak said, via The Associated Press. “Yes, he’s going to be growing in all phases, and that one for sure.”

“It’s good to get punched in the face, because now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense,” Mendoza said. “It’s important to learn and grow from this, to throw my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit, and to practice that rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows … move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week.”

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Raiders TE Brock Bowers did not seem to suffer a major ankle injury, and he’s said to be more day-to-day as of now.