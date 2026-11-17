Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley evaluated QB Kyle McCord and told the media what he’s seen from the former Ohio State and Syracuse starter, who now finds himself in a prominent role in Miami.

“Love his composure. I like our team’s composure and resiliency, and I thought Kyle was a great example of that today. Things didn’t always go right. We came out in the half, and they had a defensive score, and that could have been ugly with the score. And we fought all the way back, and Kyle did a great job, I thought, there, so there’s going to be some positives, and there’s going to be some things that we need to correct. But for his first outing, I thought he kept his composure, which was really, really important to me,” Hafley said, via Dolphins Wire.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it was a great learning experience. Some good, some plays I wish I could have back. Some throws and reads I wish I could have back. And obviously, it stinks to come up 10 yards short, 15 yards short, but it’s life in the NFL,” McCord said.

Jets

The Jets have relied on rookies like QB Cade Klubnik and CB D’Angelo Ponds to step up in big moments, drawing praise from HC Aaron Glenn, as well as veterans like S Dane Belton and G Joe Tippmann.

“You just see every week, him continue to improve, progress. Small things. He didn’t play a lot of nickel before [in college at Indiana] but being able to get in a new role and it’s a lot of learning experience, especially as a rookie,” Belton said of Ponds, via Jets.

“He’s steadily improving, and that’s something that I’ve talked about. From Day 1 he continues to earn his stripes as far as playing time, and obviously he’s [the] starting nickel right now,” Glenn replied when asked about Ponds.

“I think he did awesome. He stepped up when he was needed. He had great command in the huddle. He’s a very confident quarterback. The way he stepped up was awesome,” Tippmann said of Klubnik.

“When he’s out there with his group, man, he has this moxie about him to go out there and win the rep. And those are one-play reps. He does everything he can to win the rep,” Glenn added on Klubnik.

Glenn said that he ceded defensive play calling last Sunday to DC Brian Duker.

“I’ve said this and I will continue to do this: Anything I can do as a head coach to help us win games, I’m willing to do it,” Glenn said, via ESPN. “I’m not afraid to do that. So I gave him the lead, but I was very involved in what we ran.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel made interesting comments to the media after the team’s loss to the Lions.

“I think what happens after losses is there’s frustration, and I know that everybody’s searching for the right thing to say. Knowing that the more you search, the more it gets picked apart. I think what happens is we’re used to being in positions to give ourselves a chance to win. When you’re not in those positions, it gets frustrating. It gets disappointing. It’s a lot of emotions. Guys put a lot into this,” Vrabel said, via The Athletic. “I think maybe Christian could better clarify what his comments were. But, I also know that guys want to be here and guys want to be part of the solution, but are also frustrated. Who’s going to finger-point? Everybody’s at fault. It’s not one person. It’s not one thing. Everybody says, ‘Well, it’s just one play.’ Well, if everybody just has one play, that’s what the game looks like. We can find fault in everybody. We can find good plays for everybody. We just have to get back to work and do this thing together. I think that’s the most important thing.”