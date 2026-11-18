Bengals

Bengals S coach Jonathan Kovacs told the team website that safeties Jordan Battle and Bryan Cook have found their footing in the defensive backfield in their first year paired together.

“Anytime you can make an offense one-dimensional, that’s the most important thing. It’s really hard to play defense, especially for a DB, when they need you in the run fits, and then also need you to play a deep half of the field or deeper zone. Once you can handle the run with just your front, it just calms the back end down so much, and it’s just a testament to what that front seven is doing right now,” Kovacs said, via Bengals.com.

“Those guys (Battle and Cook) are, to me, the epitome of a safety because you feel safe with those guys on the field. They’re great communicators. The process is important to them, so they’re in the meeting rooms communicating with everybody. Those guys put out fires before things happen,” Bengals LB Oren Burks said of the duo.

“When you’re playing a Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, you can’t just be stagnant. You can’t tell them what you’re in, or else they’ll pick you apart. Just like our quarterback would do. To do the best that we can, we try to give something pre-snap and then take it away post-snap. Just try to make the quarterback work post-snap more than anything,” Kovacs added. “You’ve got to have really good discipline. Tough play for a guy on the backside. The coaching point for JB is just be patient. Tight feet, take a peek, because something could be coming back. It’s a really good job by him of just taking a peek. Here comes DK Metcalf; he’s in a great spot. It’s a little thing, but if he overruns this, there’s nobody covering Metcalf, and he’s still running. That just shows growth. It shows coachability.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said his injured elbow felt good enough for the team to win and admitted he was a little nervous about how it would hold up heading into the game.

“Obviously, it felt good enough,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “I was a little nervous going into the game, just because it was a little sore. But we did a great job, [Chiefs assistant athletic trainer] Julie [Frymer], and the whole training staff did a great job all week of just trying to make sure that I was in a great spot to go out there and compete, and I was able to do that today. I’m sure we’ll have some ice on it going back home. But we’ll continue that same process this next week, and try to get it as healthy as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter on DT Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) and G Vega Ioane’s (shoulder) injuries after leaving Week 10: “We’ll see how that goes throughout the week.” (Jamison Hensley)

on DT (hamstring) and G (shoulder) injuries after leaving Week 10: “We’ll see how that goes throughout the week.” (Jamison Hensley) Minter is constantly evaluating himself to ensure his coaching is getting through to the players: “There’s a steadiness that you need to have and a leadership that you need to have, but you’re always trying to find the perfect way to poke and prod.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

He feels the run game struggles are due to numerous reasons: “Unacceptable, honestly. The first half to have no yards rushing, it’s embarrassing.” (Zrebiec)

Minter was asked why the defense isn’t living up to expectations: “We haven’t gotten the job done. It’s really that simple.” (Zrebiec)

Ravens RB Derrick Henry on QB Jacoby Brissett: “He’s a pro. We were in the same draft class and in Year 11 [in the NFL]. He knows how to come in and approach it every day. [He knows how to] step in and lead.” (Hensley)