Colts

Colts RB Seth McGowan broke onto the scene in Sunday’s win, and RB Jonathan Taylor isn’t worried about sharing the backfield as long as it leads to more victories.

“It doesn’t matter what I envision. It’s effective. It helped us get a win. If we gotta win doing that and that’s what it takes, then I’m all for it. Seth has been growing each and every single day. … That’s what you want out of a rookie. You want someone who doesn’t think they’ve arrived and wants to know, ‘What can I do to get better?’” Taylor said, via The Athletic.

“My first primetime game was when we went down to Kansas City (in Week 2) and the energy that week was real different. Even the flight down there was super exciting. I feel like that game we came out punching, and (we’re) hoping to do the same thing on Thursday,” McGowan noted.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is gaining buzz as an MVP candidate, with Jacksonville improving to 7-2 following Week 10’s win over the Titans. Jaguars HC Liam Coen praised the quarterback for his tireless work, saying he’s always working on something to improve.

“Trevor just, from the moment we got together, has worked tirelessly,” Coen said, via JaguarsWire. “He couldn’t throw for the first few weeks of us working together, so all he did was work on his footwork and learning the playbook. This guy’s in here non-stop. He goes home, and he doesn’t stop working. He’s zooming with Grant Udinski and Spencer Whipple throughout the week at nighttime, 9, 10 o’clock at night when he’s at home, after he’s been able to spend time with his family.”

Coen doesn’t think Lawrence gets enough credit for being an elite quarterback and his ability to play through injuries.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for being mentally and physically tough as he is, because I think he’s a competitor,” Coen said. “He plays through injury, gets hit, doesn’t bat an eye. And then how much this guy’s continued to just stay the course, be a leader. The players all believe in him. They all know he can make every single throw on the field. And he’s being able to use his legs, move around. He’s doing everything that a franchise quarterback you want to do, from oscars, alerts, cans, kills, doing all that stuff, and performing and throwing the ball to these skilled players that are making some big time plays for us.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud said hanging their heads won’t help him and his teammates recover from their loss to the Browns or the losses before that, but they need to focus on their next game against the Colts instead of thinking about the past.

“What else are we going to do? Cry about it and hold our heads down? Woe is us, woe is this team? I don’t believe in that. It sucks, yeah, I’m not the happiest camper, but I think the motivated me is one of the best me’s that I’ve seen. I think even as this team, the motivated Texans is a scary team. It’s up to us. We don’t need anybody else. That’s my message to the guys. We don’t need anybody else to have faith in us or to think that we can do this or can’t do this. It doesn’t really matter. We’re the ones on the field making plays and we have the opportunity. Everybody can have an opinion, but when you have the opportunity, you’ve got to go and do it and I think it just starts one thing at a time,” Stroud said, via NFL.com. “Yeah, I think so. I think having a Thursday night game after a loss like that, I know it sucks, but it’s a little better. You get to get over it a little faster. We’ve got to flush it as quick as we can as a good Colts team that’s hungry coming in here.”