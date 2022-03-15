Bears Signing OL Lucas Patrick To Two-Year, $8M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears have agreed to terms on a contract with former Packers OL Lucas Patrick.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Chicago is signing Patrick to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4 million fully guaranteed in the first year of his contract.

Patrick, 28, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in all 17 games for the Packers, starting in 13 of them primarily at center.