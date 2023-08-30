Bears Announce 11 Practice Squad Signings

The Chicago Bears announced an initial wave of 11 signings to their practice squad.

Teams are allowed to sign 16 players to the practice squad, so there are five spots still to go for Chicago.

The full list includes:

LB Micah Baskerville DL Travis Bell FB Robert Burns TE Stephen Carlson OL Aviante Collins LB DeMarquis Gates DL Jalen Harris OL Roy Mbaeteka DB Greg Stroman Jr. WR Nsimba Webster DB Kendall Williamson

Stroman, 27, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman was a member of the Bills’ practice squad before being let go by the team. The Bears later added him to their practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Bears for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Stroman appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded eight tackles, one interception and a pass defense.