Bears Re-Signing CB Artie Burns To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are re-signing CB Artie Burns to a one-year deal on Friday.

Burns, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 last year and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears last year.

In 2019, Burns appeared in 10 games and recorded eight total tackles and no other statistics.