Bears Re-Signing CB Artie Burns To One-Year Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are re-signing CB Artie Burns to a one-year deal on Friday. 

Artie Burns

Burns, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent. 

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 last year and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears last year. 

In 2019, Burns appeared in 10 games and recorded eight total tackles and no other statistics. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments