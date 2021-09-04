Bears Re-Signing G Tyrone Wheatley Jr. To Practice Squad

Brad Biggs reports that the Chicago Bears are re-signing G Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to their practice squad.

Wheatley, 24, previously went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He played tight end in college but plans to convert to an offensive lineman in the NFL.

He recently had a tryout with the Bears along with four other players during their minicamp. Wheatley is the son of former NFL RB and Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley.

During his three-year career at Michigan, Wheatley caught six passes for 61 yards (10.1 YPC) and one touchdown.