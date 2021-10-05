Bears Re-Signing RB Artavis Pierce To Practice Squad

According to Brad Biggs, the Chicago Bears are re-signing RB Artavis Pierce to their practice squad following an injury to starting RB David Montgomery.

Biggs adds that the team is expected to elevate either Pierce or fellow practice squad RB Ryan Nall prior to Week 5 as a backup to RB Tarik Cohen, as the status of RB Damien Williams is also in question due to a thigh bruise.

Pierce, 25, went undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2020 before catching on with the Bears. He was let go during the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad the following day. He was later promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut in Week 6 of the 2020 season.

In 2020, Pierce rushed six times for the Bears and recorded 34 total yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown.