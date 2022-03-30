Bears Signing DB Dane Cruikshank

The Chicago Bears are signing DB Dane Cruikshank to an undisclosed contract on Wednesday, according to his agency.

Cruikshank, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games for the Titans and recorded 41 total tackles, a forced fumble, and one pass defended.