Bears Signing G Nate Davis To Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are signing former Titans G Nate Davis to a three-year contract.

Davis was among the best available options at guard this year.

Chicago is trying to upgrade their offensive line this year and was in talks with Mike McGlinchey before he agreed to a deal with the Broncos.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2019 draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.7 million deal with Tennessee.

Davis was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 12 games and made 12 starts for the Titans at guard.

