Bears Signing LB Alec Ogletree

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears are signing LB Alec Ogletree to the roster.

He’ll provide some additional depth for Chicago at linebacker.

Ogletree, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.03 million contract and later signed a five-year, $42.29 million contract with the Rams.

The Rams traded Ogletree to the Giants in 2018 for a fourth-round pick and a swap of late-round picks. New York opted to release him last February and he signed on to the Jets’ practice squad in 2020 before being later released.

In 2020, Ogletree appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded three tackles, all of which were tackles for loss.