Bears Signing LB Joe Thomas To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran LB Joe Thomas to a futures deal.

We have signed ILB Joe Thomas. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) March 1, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Thomas, 30, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2014. He dealt with an injury during his rookie season and briefly played for the Cowboys in 2015 before he returned to the Packers a few weeks into the season.

The Packers declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer in 2018 and he eventually signed a two-year contract worth up to $4.6 million with the Cowboys. Dallas then brought him back on a one-year contract.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal back in March but he wound up being among their final roster cuts. He was signed to the team’s practice squad and eventually called up to the active roster, appearing in two games. He was then waived and picked up by the Baltimore Ravens for the remainder of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in seven games, five for the Texans and two for the Ravens, recording 13 total tackles.