Bears Signing OL Willie Wright To Futures Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bears are signing offensive lineman Willie Wright to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

This is the first transaction made by new Bears GM Ryan Poles.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Bears:

DT Auzoyah Alufohai WR Isaiah Coulter OL Dieter Eiselen CB Michael Joseph CB BoPete Keyes DT LaCale London OLB Ledarius Mack OLB Charles Snowden WR Nsimba Webster OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr QB Ryan Willis DB Lamar Jackson OL Willie Wright

Wright, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season.

However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought him back on a futures deal before eventually waiving him during the preseason.

Wright has yet to appear in an NFL game.