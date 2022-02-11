Bears Signing OL Willie Wright To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bears are signing offensive lineman Willie Wright to a futures contract for the 2022 season. 

Bears Helmet

This is the first transaction made by new Bears GM Ryan Poles

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Bears: 

  1. DT Auzoyah Alufohai 
  2. WR Isaiah Coulter 
  3. OL Dieter Eiselen 
  4. CB Michael Joseph 
  5. CB BoPete Keyes 
  6. DT LaCale London 
  7. OLB Ledarius Mack 
  8. OLB Charles Snowden 
  9. WR Nsimba Webster 
  10. OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr
  11. QB Ryan Willis
  12. DB Lamar Jackson
  13. OL Willie Wright

Wright, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season.

However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought him back on a futures deal before eventually waiving him during the preseason.

Wright has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply