Bears Signing OL Willie Wright To Futures Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bears are signing offensive lineman Willie Wright to a futures contract for the 2022 season.
This is the first transaction made by new Bears GM Ryan Poles.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Bears:
- DT Auzoyah Alufohai
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- OL Dieter Eiselen
- CB Michael Joseph
- CB BoPete Keyes
- DT LaCale London
- OLB Ledarius Mack
- OLB Charles Snowden
- WR Nsimba Webster
- OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr
- QB Ryan Willis
- DB Lamar Jackson
- OL Willie Wright
Wright, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season.
However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought him back on a futures deal before eventually waiving him during the preseason.
Wright has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!