Bears Signing QB P.J. Walker

Adam Schefter reports that the Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with former Panthers QB P.J. Walker.

Walker was able to become an unrestricted free agent after the Bears declined to tender him an offer.

With Justin Fields in place as the team’s starter, it’s like Walker serves as the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback in 2023.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution.

In 2022, Walker appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.