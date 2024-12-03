Bears Signing RB Demetric Felton To PS, Releasing OL Austen Pleasants

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears have signed RB Demetric Felton to their practice squad and released OL Austen Pleasants in a corresponding move.

This will mark Felton’s second stint in Chicago this year after he was waived and claimed by Indianapolis.

Felton, 26, was chosen by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of UCLA.

The Browns released him back in August of 2023 and he caught on with the Bengals practice squad soon after.

His contract expired in January of 2024 and he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

He had a brief stint with the Bears before quickly being waived by the team and claimed by the Colts.

In 2022, Felton appeared in eight games for the Browns and had two receptions for eight yards. He also had one carry for -4 yards.