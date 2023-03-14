Bears Signing RB Travis Homer To Two-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are signing former Seahawks’ RB Travis Homer to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million.

The Bears just lost David Montgomery to division-rival, the Detroit Lions, so they needed another back to go along with Khalil Herbert.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have now lost Homer and Rashaad Penny in free agency.

Homer, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Homer appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries (3.9 YPC) to goa long with 16 receptions for 157 yards receiving and one touchdown.