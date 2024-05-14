Bears Signing Third-Round OT Kiran Amegadjie 

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are signing third-round OT Kiran Amegadjie to his rookie contract.

Amegadjie, 22, was a three-year starter at Yale and earned third-team All-American honors in 2023 and first-team All-Ivy the last two years. The Bears selected him with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Wilson mentions that Chicago is signing him to a $5.914 million deal, including a $1.121 million signing bonus, plus a $50,000 workout bonus annually from 2025 to 2027.

During his three-year college career, Amegadjie appeared in 24 games and started 14 times at left tackle and 10 games at right guard.