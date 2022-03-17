Bears Signing WR Byron Pringle

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign WR Byron Pringle, according to Ian Rapoport.

Chicago continues to try to add talent and depth around QB Justin Fields. Pringle can also contribute on special teams, which could prove to be a good value signing for the team.

Adam Schefter reports that the deal is one-year, $6 million including $4 million guaranteed.

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs 53-man roster in his second season, but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021 and return to the Chiefs.

In 2021, Pringle appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, hauling in 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 621 kickoff return yards.