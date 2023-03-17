Bengals LT Jonah Williams Requests Trade Following Orlando Brown Signing

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bengals LT Jonah Williams has requested a trade out of Cincinnati after the team signed Orlando Brown to a sizable contract in free agency.

Williams came into the NFL and there was talk about him possibly playing guard.

However, Williams has settled in at left tackle and clearly isn’t interested in switching positions a year away from free agency.

It remains to be seen what kind of market there is for a starting left tackle at this point, but I’m sure some teams will check with the Bengals about his availability.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He is in the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option this offseason which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and made 16 starts at left tackle.